Over 186,000 trips made to Azerbaijan's liberated areas in four years

A total of 15,464 trips have been carried out to Azerbaijan's liberated territories over the past four years, with around 186,000 passengers traveling to these areas.

According to Report, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport noted that in January alone this year, 1,173 trips were operated, enabling 10,690 people to visit the liberated territories.

In addition, permission to travel to the liberated areas by private passenger vehicles has so far been granted to 3,286,646 people through the online portal. Of this number, 3,692 were foreign nationals. In January this year alone, 47,840 Azerbaijani citizens received permission to travel to the liberated territories.

Four years have passed since the first trips to the liberated areas were launched via regular bus routes. Within the framework of the Great Return program, regular bus services are organized to ensure residents settling in these territories are provided with high-quality transport services.

Passenger transportation on these regular routes is mainly carried out using modern, environmentally friendly vehicles, ensuring comfortable and fast travel conditions.

Tickets for regular bus services are available online through the biletim.az portal. When purchasing tickets to the liberated areas via the biletim.az portal or mobile application, travel permits for Azerbaijani citizens are issued automatically.

Alongside regular bus routes, travel to the liberated areas is also possible using private vehicles. Citizens traveling by private passenger cars can do so by registering on the www.yolumuzqarabaga.az portal.