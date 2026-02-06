Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijan discusses digital cooperation at DCO assembly in Kuwait

    ICT
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 13:30
    Azerbaijan discusses digital cooperation at DCO assembly in Kuwait

    Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Samir Mammadov has discussed potential cooperation with representatives of BMC Helix, an IT service and operations management company, and 500 Global, a venture capital fund, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    The meetings took place within the framework of Samir Mammadov's participation in the 5th General Assembly of the Digital Cooperation Organization held in Kuwait.

    During the General Assembly, Samir Mammadov spoke at roundtable discussions dedicated to artificial intelligence, outlining the measures and projects being implemented in Azerbaijan in this field. He provided detailed information on the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028" approved by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the Digital Development Strategy, the Artificial Intelligence Academy, and Azerbaijan's digital products and solutions, including MyGov, SIMA, and Digital Bridge.

    Within the event, Samir Mammadov also held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, Deemah Al Yahya, during which he highlighted Azerbaijan's digital policy and the steps being taken in the country to promote digital development.

    In addition, Samir Mammadov held bilateral meetings with senior officials from relevant institutions of Morocco, Pakistan, Kenya, Nigeria, and Oman. The sides exchanged views on priority areas and future prospects for cooperation in the digital sphere.

