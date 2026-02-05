US, Russia agree to reestablish military-to-military dialogue after Ukraine talks

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    05 February, 2026
    The US and Russia agreed on Thursday to reestablish high-level military-to-military dialogue following a meeting between senior Russian and American military officials in Abu Dhabi, the United States European Command said in a statement, Report informs via AP.

    The agreement was reached following meetings between General Alexus Grynkewich, the Commander of US European Command - who is also NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe - and senior Russian and Ukrainian military officials, the statement said.

