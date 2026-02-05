US, Russia agree to reestablish military-to-military dialogue after Ukraine talks
Other countries
- 05 February, 2026
- 17:41
The US and Russia agreed on Thursday to reestablish high-level military-to-military dialogue following a meeting between senior Russian and American military officials in Abu Dhabi, the United States European Command said in a statement, Report informs via AP.
The agreement was reached following meetings between General Alexus Grynkewich, the Commander of US European Command - who is also NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe - and senior Russian and Ukrainian military officials, the statement said.
Latest News
19:03
Media: Russia, US agree to observe new START terms for another six monthsOther countries
18:52
Fars: Iran's hypersonic Khorramshahr-4 missiles deployed in bunkers for first timeRegion
18:29
UN-Habitat technical mission visits Baku as part of preparations for WUF13Infrastructure
18:25
Photo
International Legal Forum LEGIS concludes in BakuDomestic policy
18:10
Samir Sharifov: Cargo through Zangazur Corridor could reach 865,000 TEU by 2040Foreign policy
18:02
BIG: France forces local populations in colonies to leave their landsForeign policy
17:53
Sweden provides over $110 million for Ukraine's energy sectorOther countries
17:41
US, Russia agree to reestablish military-to-military dialogue after Ukraine talksOther countries
17:31