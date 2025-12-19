Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Witness testimonies heard in Khankandi terrorism trial

    Incident
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 15:47
    Witness testimonies heard in Khankandi terrorism trial

    Witness testimonies were heard during the ongoing trial of Karen Hovhannisyan, who is accused of terrorism and other especially grave crimes committed in Khankandi.

    According to Report, the hearing took place at the Ganja Court of Grave Crimes and was presided over by Judge Natig Aliyev.

    During the court session, statements from victims and eyewitnesses to the incidents were heard.

    The next court hearing has been scheduled for December 22.

    witness testimonies Khankendi Ganja Court of Grave Crimes terrorism
    Photo
    Karen Avanesyanın məhkəməsində şahid ifadələri dinlənilib
    Photo
    В суде над Кареном Аванесяном заслушаны показания свидетелей

    Latest News

    16:27
    Video

    Global Media Group joins 'Recycle batteries, protect nature' project

    Ecology
    16:10

    Arayik Harutyunyan calls tunnel and Baylik Baghi events in Kalbajar 'war crimes'

    Incident
    15:51

    Milli Majlis adopts statement on European Parliament resolution - UPDATED - FULL TEXT

    Foreign policy
    15:47
    Photo

    Witness testimonies heard in Khankandi terrorism trial

    Incident
    15:45

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    15:44
    Photo

    AnewZ produces documentary on Ruben Vardanyan's financial fraud

    Domestic policy
    15:18

    Baku to host New Year's fair

    AIC
    15:13

    Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Azerbaijani President

    Foreign policy
    15:10

    Trial of Armenian citizens continues with defendants' final statements

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed