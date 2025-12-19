Witness testimonies heard in Khankandi terrorism trial
Witness testimonies were heard during the ongoing trial of Karen Hovhannisyan, who is accused of terrorism and other especially grave crimes committed in Khankandi.
According to Report, the hearing took place at the Ganja Court of Grave Crimes and was presided over by Judge Natig Aliyev.
During the court session, statements from victims and eyewitnesses to the incidents were heard.
The next court hearing has been scheduled for December 22.
