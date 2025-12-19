Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijani Milli Majlis to adopt statement against European Parliament resolution

    Foreign policy
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 11:37
    Azerbaijani Milli Majlis to adopt statement against European Parliament resolution

    On December 18, 2025, the European Parliament (EP) adopted an unfair resolution against Azerbaijan, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova stated, Report informs.

    "This resolution reflects the European Parliament's disregard for state sovereignty. We cannot remain silent about such attempts. Our state is open to all cooperation where double standards are not allowed. No organization has the right to speak to Azerbaijan in this manner. Azerbaijan will continue to respond firmly to such biased steps in the future," Gafarova noted.

    The speaker added that the agenda of the meeting includes the issue "On the approval of the Statement of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan": "The statement is directed against the hearing held yesterday in the European Parliament and the document adopted, which is full of false accusations."

    Sahiba Gafarova Azerbaijan Milli Majlis statement European Parliament
    Milli Məclis Avropa Parlamentinin qətnaməsi ilə bağlı bəyanat qəbul edəcək
    Милли Меджлис примет заявление в ответ на резолюцию Европарламента

    Latest News

    11:51

    MP: European Parliament never listened to Azerbaijan's just voice

    Milli Majlis
    11:44

    Zelenskyy 'gratefull' to all EU leaders for €90B in financial support for Ukraine

    Other countries
    11:37

    Azerbaijani Milli Majlis to adopt statement against European Parliament resolution

    Foreign policy
    11:33

    President Ilham Aliyev: The healthcare system in our country has entered a new stage of development

    Health
    11:31

    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of int'l scientific-practical congress

    Domestic policy
    11:11

    Another plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis kicks off

    Milli Majlis
    11:01

    Azerbaijan resumes Premium Euro-95 gasoline imports from UAE

    Energy
    10:48

    Bank of Japan raises benchmark rates to highest in 30 years

    Finance
    10:37

    EU agrees €90B loan for Ukraine but without using Russian assets

    Other countries
    All News Feed