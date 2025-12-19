Azerbaijani Milli Majlis to adopt statement against European Parliament resolution

On December 18, 2025, the European Parliament (EP) adopted an unfair resolution against Azerbaijan, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova stated, Report informs.

"This resolution reflects the European Parliament's disregard for state sovereignty. We cannot remain silent about such attempts. Our state is open to all cooperation where double standards are not allowed. No organization has the right to speak to Azerbaijan in this manner. Azerbaijan will continue to respond firmly to such biased steps in the future," Gafarova noted.

The speaker added that the agenda of the meeting includes the issue "On the approval of the Statement of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan": "The statement is directed against the hearing held yesterday in the European Parliament and the document adopted, which is full of false accusations."