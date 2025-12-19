AnewZ produces documentary on Ruben Vardanyan's financial fraud

The international TV channel AnewZ has produced a documentary about Ruben Vardanyan, Report informs.

The channel is holding a press conference dedicated to the documentary "The Oligarch's Design," which explores Ruben Vardanyan's financial transactions, political influence, and role in shaping public opinion.

Vardanyan is accused of committing serious crimes against Azerbaijan. The documentary traces his path in detail, from his activities within Russia's financial elite to his involvement in the political processes in Karabakh.

Special attention is paid to Vardanyan's activities within the Troika Laundromat company, which are presented using facts and investigative materials. The film also covers other aspects of his influence, financial connections, and activities.

Speaking at a press conference, AnewZ TV Director Rufat Khamzayev stated that work on the film began in January of this year.

"We began making this film in January. We conducted an investigation in accordance with international standards. Filming took place in eight countries: Armenia, Ukraine, the US, Israel, and several other countries, including Azerbaijan. Around 100 people worked on the film. Its premiere is today," he noted.

He said the filming was conducted in several directions. First and foremost, this involved interviews with people who could provide information about Ruben Vardanyan's activities within various organizations. Specifically, an interview was conducted with representatives of one public association.

"We are not seeking to impose a one-sided position on the viewer. Our goal is to present the facts and enable the public, after watching the film, to draw their own conclusions about who participated in which processes, and to what extent. One of the key themes of the film is undoubtedly Ruben Vardanyan's decision in 2022 to renounce his Russian citizenship and move to Azerbaijan (the Karabakh region – ed.)," he noted.

According to him, the film also includes an interview with a man of Armenian descent who currently resides in Khankandi and was a direct participant in the events. He provides a detailed account of the processes he personally witnessed.

He noted that the film utilizes numerous documents and facts available in open sources. In addition, the film features interviews and analytical commentary from individuals who either participated in the preparation of the international investigations or thoroughly studied the materials presented therein.

"The investigation is ongoing, so I personally try to avoid assumptions and work strictly within the legal and international legal framework," he emphasized.

According to him, the team working on the film also included lawyers. "As is well known, there are principles of the presumption of innocence and limitations on wording before judicial decisions are made. At the same time, large-scale international investigations have already been conducted on a number of issues, for example, into the so-called Troika Laundromat scheme, which was studied by leading international investigative organizations and numerous experts, and the conclusions are based on verified facts," he added.