    • 19 December, 2025
    • 15:18
    Baku to host New Year's fair

    The 8th New Year's fair "From Village to City," organized by JSC "Agrarian Procurement and Supply," will be held in Baku from December 20 to 30, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

    The main goal of the fair is to support the entry of small and medium-sized farms into the market, provide farmers with alternative distribution channels, and provide city residents with local, high-quality produce at affordable prices in the run-up to the holidays.

    Approximately 80 farmers from 35 regions of the country will participate in the fair, presenting over 140 types of produce grown on their own farms. The Food Safety Agency will oversee the quality control of the products sold.

    Citizens with questions about the quality of their products can contact a mobile food laboratory operating on the fair grounds and submit their products for analysis.

    Farmers will be provided with free retail space, counters, scales, and other necessary equipment. The fair will be located at the following address: Narimanov district, Fatali Khan Khoyski Street, 5 - exit from the Ganjlik metro station, opposite Ataturk Park.

