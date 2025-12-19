Global Media Group joins 'Recycle batteries, protect nature' project

Global Media Group is continuing its environmental initiatives as part of its corporate social responsibility strategy.

According to Report, the company has this time joined the "Recycle batteries, protect nature" project of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, building on the previously implemented "Return–Clean World" initiative.

As part of the project, used disposable batteries and printer cartridges were voluntarily collected at companies within Global Media Group and handed over in accordance with relevant procedures. The initiative aims to reduce the negative environmental impact of waste, promote recycling processes, and increase environmental responsibility.

Environmental protection and ecological awareness are among the key priorities of the corporate social responsibility policy of Global Media Group and the companies that are part of it. In this area, various projects are being implemented consistently, focusing on proper waste management, the promotion of responsible environmental behavior, and the principles of sustainable development.

Laura Seyidbayova, head of Global Media Group's Marketing and Public Relations Department, said environmental protection and ecological responsibility are an integral part of the company's corporate values, and that initiatives in this direction serve the principles of sustainable development.

Mehman Nabiyev, sector head of the Environmental Policy Department at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, said the participation of public and corporate structures in such projects makes a significant contribution to expanding the scope of environmental awareness and fostering sustainable behavior models.

It was also emphasized that Global Media Group has successfully implemented a number of environmental projects with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources to date, and that it is important to continue this productive cooperation in the future.

Global Media Group, one of Azerbaijan"s largest media holding companies, has been operating since 2017 and includes television channels, news agencies, news portals, newspapers and other companies operating in Azerbaijan and abroad.

