Arayik Harutyunyan calls tunnel and Baylik Baghi events in Kalbajar 'war crimes'

Arayik Harutyunyan, who is standing trial in Baku, said he first learned about a number of war crimes committed by Armenia during the court proceedings.

According to Report, Harutyunyan made the statement in his final address at a hearing of the Baku Military Court examining criminal cases of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia.

"War crimes were presented here. To be honest, I became familiar with most of them exactly here. I consider myself a well-informed person, but, for example, I learned about the incident in the Kalbajar tunnel only during the trial," he said, referring to the killing of dozens of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian armed forces on March 31, 1993. He added that he also learned in court about the Baylik Baghi incident, involving violence against Azerbaijani civilians in the winter of 1992.

"These are undoubtedly war crimes, and they have their perpetrators. If they were not punished in this world, they will be held accountable in another world," Harutyunyan said.

The Baku Military Court continues to hear cases against Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including planning and waging an aggressive war and genocide, as well as violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious crimes linked to Armenia's military aggression.