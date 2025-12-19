Shusha Park to open in Bulgaria next year
Foreign policy
- 19 December, 2025
- 16:38
A Shusha Park is set to open in Bulgaria next year, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said in a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"I hope that your long-delayed visit to Bulgaria, in connection with the opening of Shusha Park in the city of Veliko Tarnovo, for which we have made such great efforts with you, will be possible to take place in 2026, regardless of the current political crisis in Bulgaria," the Bulgarian president said in the letter.
Latest News
17:58
Photo
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense steps up communication with mediaMilitary
17:38
Photo
SOFAZ Supervisory Board approves 2026 draft budget for presidential submissionDomestic policy
17:30
Five injured, including child, in Russian strike on ZaporizhzhiaOther countries
17:18
Photo
17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting concludesMilitary
17:09
Pashinyan shares footage of Azerbaijani fuel train arriving in ArmeniaRegion
17:00
President of Ukraine thanks Azerbaijan for supportForeign policy
16:47
Dan Cimpean: Romania, Azerbaijan need to exchange intelligence to counter cyber threats in energy sector - INTERVIEWICT
16:38
Shusha Park to open in Bulgaria next yearForeign policy
16:27
Video