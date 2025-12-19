Shusha Park to open in Bulgaria next year

A Shusha Park is set to open in Bulgaria next year, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said in a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"I hope that your long-delayed visit to Bulgaria, in connection with the opening of Shusha Park in the city of Veliko Tarnovo, for which we have made such great efforts with you, will be possible to take place in 2026, regardless of the current political crisis in Bulgaria," the Bulgarian president said in the letter.