Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss prospects for media cooperation

    Media
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 18:24
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss prospects for media cooperation

    Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov met with Head of the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration Burhanettin Duran on the sidelines of the Forum of Turkic States on Combating Disinformation.

    According to Report, the sides emphasized that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the media sphere is developing consistently and purposefully, particularly in the fight against disinformation.

    The rapid spread of false and manipulative content in today"s information environment has a serious impact on public opinion and regional stability, which necessitates coordinated joint efforts. In this context, it was especially highlighted that the Turkish-Azerbaijani Media Platform serves as an effective mechanism for joint activities, оперативный exchange of information, and the formation of a unified position.

    The sides also expressed confidence that discussions on existing challenges in the media and communications sphere, the identification of practical solutions, and the development of joint approaches will be carried out even more intensively in the future.

    Azerbaijan Turkiye media cooperation
    Photo
    Azərbaycan-Türkiyə media münasibətləri müzakirə edilib
    Азербайджан и Турция обсудили перспективы медиасотрудничества

    Latest News

    19:25

    Norway approves $8.2 billion in aid to Ukraine

    Other countries
    19:08

    Baku marks 25th anniversary of Icherisheher's inclusion on UNESCO World Heritage List

    Domestic policy
    18:39
    Photo

    Students of specialized boarding school visit Qarabag FC

    Football
    18:29

    Crashed UAV found in Izmit, Türkiye

    Region
    18:24

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss prospects for media cooperation

    Media
    18:10

    Hunting season opens in Azerbaijan on December 20

    Ecology
    17:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense steps up communication with media

    Military
    17:38
    Photo

    SOFAZ Supervisory Board approves 2026 draft budget for presidential submission

    Domestic policy
    17:30

    Five injured, including child, in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia

    Other countries
    All News Feed