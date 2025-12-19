Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss prospects for media cooperation

Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov met with Head of the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration Burhanettin Duran on the sidelines of the Forum of Turkic States on Combating Disinformation.

According to Report, the sides emphasized that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the media sphere is developing consistently and purposefully, particularly in the fight against disinformation.

The rapid spread of false and manipulative content in today"s information environment has a serious impact on public opinion and regional stability, which necessitates coordinated joint efforts. In this context, it was especially highlighted that the Turkish-Azerbaijani Media Platform serves as an effective mechanism for joint activities, оперативный exchange of information, and the formation of a unified position.

The sides also expressed confidence that discussions on existing challenges in the media and communications sphere, the identification of practical solutions, and the development of joint approaches will be carried out even more intensively in the future.