Hunting season opens in Azerbaijan on December 20
Ecology
- 19 December, 2025
- 18:10
The hunting season will officially open in Azerbaijan starting December 20.
According to Report, citing the Biodiversity Protection Service, the relevant decision was adopted at a regular meeting of the Coordinating Council on Hunting Issues.
The decision is based on the results of environmental monitoring and available scientific data. The hunting season will be open from December 20, 2025, to February 1, 2026.
