Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Hunting season opens in Azerbaijan on December 20

    Ecology
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 18:10
    Hunting season opens in Azerbaijan on December 20

    The hunting season will officially open in Azerbaijan starting December 20.

    According to Report, citing the Biodiversity Protection Service, the relevant decision was adopted at a regular meeting of the Coordinating Council on Hunting Issues.

    The decision is based on the results of environmental monitoring and available scientific data. The hunting season will be open from December 20, 2025, to February 1, 2026.

    hunting season Azerbaijan
    Sabahdan Azərbaycanda ov mövsümü açılır
    В Азербайджане с 20 декабря открывается охотничий сезон

    Latest News

    19:25

    Norway approves $8.2 billion in aid to Ukraine

    Other countries
    19:08

    Baku marks 25th anniversary of Icherisheher's inclusion on UNESCO World Heritage List

    Domestic policy
    18:39
    Photo

    Students of specialized boarding school visit Qarabag FC

    Football
    18:29

    Crashed UAV found in Izmit, Türkiye

    Region
    18:24

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss prospects for media cooperation

    Media
    18:10

    Hunting season opens in Azerbaijan on December 20

    Ecology
    17:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense steps up communication with media

    Military
    17:38
    Photo

    SOFAZ Supervisory Board approves 2026 draft budget for presidential submission

    Domestic policy
    17:30

    Five injured, including child, in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia

    Other countries
    All News Feed