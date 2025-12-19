Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Five injured, including child, in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia

    Other countries
    19 December, 2025
    • 17:30
    Five injured, including child, in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia

    Five people, including one child, were injured as a result of shelling by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said in a statement on Telegram, according to Report.

    A two-story private residential building was partially destroyed and caught fire, while the blast wave damaged neighboring buildings following a Russian attack, the agency said.

    All emergency services are currently working at the scene, and information about the injured is being clarified.

    Zaporizhzhia Russian attack shelling
    Rusiya Zaporojyeyə zərbə endirib, yaralılar var
    Российский авиаудар по Запорожью: есть раненые, среди них ребенок

