Five injured, including child, in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia
Other countries
- 19 December, 2025
- 17:30
Five people, including one child, were injured as a result of shelling by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said in a statement on Telegram, according to Report.
A two-story private residential building was partially destroyed and caught fire, while the blast wave damaged neighboring buildings following a Russian attack, the agency said.
All emergency services are currently working at the scene, and information about the injured is being clarified.
