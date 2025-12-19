Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    President of Ukraine thanks Azerbaijan for support

    Foreign policy
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 17:00
    President of Ukraine thanks Azerbaijan for support

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its solidarity and practical support in the face of armed aggression from Russia, Report informs referring to a congratulatory letter from the Ukrainian leader to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to AZERTAC.

    "Ukraine expresses its deep gratitude to You and the people of Azerbaijan for the solidarity and practical support provided in the context of the Russian Federation"s armed aggression. In particular, humanitarian assistance aimed at ensuring the functioning of the country"s energy infrastructure, participation in the reconstruction of the city of Irpin in Kyiv oblast liberated from occupation, and the restoration and rehabilitation of the health of Ukrainian children from frontline regions are highly valued," reads the letter.

    Ukraine Azerbaijan congratulatory letter President Ilham Aliyev Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Ukrayna Prezidenti dəstəyə görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Президент Украины поблагодарил Азербайджан за поддержку

    Latest News

    17:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense steps up communication with media

    Military
    17:38
    Photo

    SOFAZ Supervisory Board approves 2026 draft budget for presidential submission

    Domestic policy
    17:30

    Five injured, including child, in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia

    Other countries
    17:18
    Photo

    17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting concludes

    Military
    17:09

    Pashinyan shares footage of Azerbaijani fuel train arriving in Armenia

    Region
    17:00

    President of Ukraine thanks Azerbaijan for support

    Foreign policy
    16:47

    Dan Cimpean: Romania, Azerbaijan need to exchange intelligence to counter cyber threats in energy sector - INTERVIEW

    ICT
    16:38

    Shusha Park to open in Bulgaria next year

    Foreign policy
    16:27
    Video

    Global Media Group joins 'Recycle batteries, protect nature' project

    Ecology
    All News Feed