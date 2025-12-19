President of Ukraine thanks Azerbaijan for support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its solidarity and practical support in the face of armed aggression from Russia, Report informs referring to a congratulatory letter from the Ukrainian leader to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to AZERTAC.

"Ukraine expresses its deep gratitude to You and the people of Azerbaijan for the solidarity and practical support provided in the context of the Russian Federation"s armed aggression. In particular, humanitarian assistance aimed at ensuring the functioning of the country"s energy infrastructure, participation in the reconstruction of the city of Irpin in Kyiv oblast liberated from occupation, and the restoration and rehabilitation of the health of Ukrainian children from frontline regions are highly valued," reads the letter.