    Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 161

    Other countries
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 10:40
    Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 161

    The number of people confirmed dead following a major fire in Hong Kong has risen to 161, police have said, after DNA testing identified additional victims.

    According to Report, Hong Kong"s police commissioner, Joe Chow, told the South China Morning Post that forensic examinations had detected the DNA of one more person among the charred remains, now identified as belonging to a married couple.

    "This means the death toll has increased to 161," Mr Chow said, adding that DNA testing was continuing and that authorities could not rule out a further rise in the number of victims.

    The fire broke out on November 26 at the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in the Tai Po district, located in Hong Kong"s New Territories. The blaze burned for two days before being brought under control on 28 November.

    Flames spread rapidly along construction netting and bamboo scaffolding that had been installed on the eight high-rise residential buildings as part of renovation work.

    The complex contains nearly 2,000 apartments and was home to about 5,000 residents. The incident has been described as the deadliest residential building fire in Hong Kong"s history.

    Hong Kong fire death toll
    Honq-Konqdakı yanğında ölənlərin sayı 161-ə çatıb
    Число жертв пожара в Гонконге достигло 161

