Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Trump announces plans to visit Florida, where talks on Ukraine expected

    Other countries
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 10:21
    Trump announces plans to visit Florida, where talks on Ukraine expected

    US President Donald Trump told reporters that he would visit Florida soon, making the announcement in the run-up to the next round of talks on Ukraine in Miami, Report informs via TASS.

    "We're going to Florida for a short while, mostly work. We have a lot of meetings scheduled," the US leader said.

    "We're going to talk to the insurance companies and see if we can cut them way, way down. And if we can't, we just pay directly to the people. They buy their own health care," he added.

    Earlier, Axios reported, citing a source in the US administration, that a new round of talks between the US and Ukraine could take place this weekend at the level of military and working group representatives.

    Donald Trump Florida talks on Ukraine
    Tramp Ukrayna ilə bağlı danışıqların keçirildiyi Floridaya səfər edəcəyini açıqlayıb
    Трамп анонсировал поездку во Флориду, где пройдут переговоры по Украине

    Latest News

    10:48

    US says looks forward to working with Azerbaijan as 'valued strategic partner'

    Foreign policy
    10:40

    Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 161

    Other countries
    10:21

    Trump announces plans to visit Florida, where talks on Ukraine expected

    Other countries
    09:57

    EU warns it could suspend Georgia's visa-free travel

    Region
    09:32

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:29

    Azeri Light crude rises to $64.25 per barrel

    Energy
    09:22

    Pentagon chief announces start of counter-terrorism operation in Syria

    Other countries
    09:08

    Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

    Region
    09:02
    Photo

    Azerbaijan chairs Geneva talks on institutionalizing Caspian Sea convention

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed