Trump announces plans to visit Florida, where talks on Ukraine expected
Other countries
- 20 December, 2025
- 10:21
US President Donald Trump told reporters that he would visit Florida soon, making the announcement in the run-up to the next round of talks on Ukraine in Miami, Report informs via TASS.
"We're going to Florida for a short while, mostly work. We have a lot of meetings scheduled," the US leader said.
"We're going to talk to the insurance companies and see if we can cut them way, way down. And if we can't, we just pay directly to the people. They buy their own health care," he added.
Earlier, Axios reported, citing a source in the US administration, that a new round of talks between the US and Ukraine could take place this weekend at the level of military and working group representatives.
