Pashinyan shares footage of Azerbaijani fuel train arriving in Armenia
- 19 December, 2025
- 17:09
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has shared footage showing the arrival in Armenia of a freight train carrying petroleum products from Azerbaijan.
According to Report, Pashinyan posted the video on his social media accounts, captioning it with the words: "Peace has now become a reality."
The train consists of 22 tanker cars carrying Azerbaijani-produced RON-95 gasoline with a total volume of about 1,300 tons. The shipment was delivered to Armenia via Georgia.
The supply of oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia is being carried out on a commercial basis.
