    Pashinyan shares footage of Azerbaijani fuel train arriving in Armenia

    Region
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 17:09
    Pashinyan shares footage of Azerbaijani fuel train arriving in Armenia

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has shared footage showing the arrival in Armenia of a freight train carrying petroleum products from Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, Pashinyan posted the video on his social media accounts, captioning it with the words: "Peace has now become a reality."

    The train consists of 22 tanker cars carrying Azerbaijani-produced RON-95 gasoline with a total volume of about 1,300 tons. The shipment was delivered to Armenia via Georgia.

    The supply of oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia is being carried out on a commercial basis.

    Paşinyan Azərbaycandan neft məhsulları daşıyan qatarın görüntülərini paylaşıb
    Пашинян опубликовал кадры прибытия поезда с нефтепродуктами из Азербайджана

