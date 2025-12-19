Pashinyan shares footage of Azerbaijani fuel train arriving in Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has shared footage showing the arrival in Armenia of a freight train carrying petroleum products from Azerbaijan.

According to Report, Pashinyan posted the video on his social media accounts, captioning it with the words: "Peace has now become a reality."

The train consists of 22 tanker cars carrying Azerbaijani-produced RON-95 gasoline with a total volume of about 1,300 tons. The shipment was delivered to Armenia via Georgia.

The supply of oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia is being carried out on a commercial basis.