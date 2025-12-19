Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting concludes

    Military
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 17:18
    17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting concludes

    The 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting in Baku has concluded, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    The meetings at various departments of the Ministry of Defense, as well as at the National Defense University, discussed issues of cooperation between the two fraternal countries in military, military-technical, military education, and other fields.

    The sides exchanged views on experience sharing, organizing joint exercises, personnel training, and enhancing mutual activities. They also conducted extensive discussions on regional and international security.

    At the same time, the sides addressed the improvement of the efficiency of existing cooperation mechanisms and the coordination of future action plans.

    After listening to the reports of the heads of the Sub-Working Groups regarding the outcomes of the meeting, the co-chairs signed the general protocol of the meeting.

    Photo
    17-ci Azərbaycan-Türkiyə Yüksək Səviyyəli Hərbi Dialoq İclası yekunlaşıb
    Photo
    В Баку завершилось 17-е заседание азербайджано-турецкого военного диалога высокого уровня

