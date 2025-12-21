Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    US interdicting, seizing vessel off Venezuelan coast, officials say

    Other countries
    • 21 December, 2025
    • 10:15
    US interdicting, seizing vessel off Venezuelan coast, officials say

    The United States is interdicting and seizing a vessel off the coast of Venezuela in international waters, three US officials told Reuters on Saturday, a move that comes just days after US President Donald Trump announced a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, Report informs via Reuters.

    This would mark the second time in recent weeks that the United States has seized a tanker near Venezuela and comes amid a large US military build-up in the region.

    The officials, who were speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not say where the operation was taking place but added the Coast Guard was in the lead.

    The Coast Guard and Pentagon referred questions to the White House, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    "I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela," Trump said on Tuesday.

    United States Venezuela vessel
    ABŞ-nin Venesuela sahillərində saxladığı tanker Maliyyə Nazirliyinin qara siyahısında deyil - YENİLƏNİB
    NYT: Задержанного США у берегов Венесуэлы танкера нет в черном списке Минфина - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    11:00

    5.5-magnitude quake hits off Japan's Aomori Prefecture

    Other countries
    10:37

    Sweden to provide $200M in direct aid to Ukraine

    Other countries
    10:15

    US interdicting, seizing vessel off Venezuelan coast, officials say

    Other countries
    09:53

    Iran plans to create unified transport management system

    Region
    09:30

    IDF: Two militants eliminated after crossing yellow line in northern Gaza

    Other countries
    09:11

    Netanyahu plans to discuss potential new strikes on Iran with Trump

    Other countries
    17:54

    Zelenskyy hopes frozen Russian assets will be used in Ukraine's favor

    Other countries
    17:47

    US may continue strikes on Islamic State positions in Syria for another month

    Other countries
    17:34
    Photo

    First train delivering Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia reaches destination

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed