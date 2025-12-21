US interdicting, seizing vessel off Venezuelan coast, officials say

The United States is interdicting and seizing a vessel off the coast of Venezuela in international waters, three US officials told Reuters on Saturday, a move that comes just days after US President Donald Trump announced a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, Report informs via Reuters.

This would mark the second time in recent weeks that the United States has seized a tanker near Venezuela and comes amid a large US military build-up in the region.

The officials, who were speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not say where the operation was taking place but added the Coast Guard was in the lead.

The Coast Guard and Pentagon referred questions to the White House, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela," Trump said on Tuesday.