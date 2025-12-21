IDF: Two militants eliminated after crossing yellow line in northern Gaza

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Other countries
    21 December, 2025
    09:30
    The Israeli Air Force eliminated two militants who crossed the yellow line in northern Gaza Strip and approached soldiers from the Jerusalem Brigade, Report informs via Ynet

    The IDF spokesperson noted that the soldiers identified the militants, who posed an immediate threat, and directed the Air Force that removed the threat.

