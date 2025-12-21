IDF: Two militants eliminated after crossing yellow line in northern Gaza
- 21 December, 2025
- 09:30
The Israeli Air Force eliminated two militants who crossed the yellow line in northern Gaza Strip and approached soldiers from the Jerusalem Brigade, Report informs via Ynet
The IDF spokesperson noted that the soldiers identified the militants, who posed an immediate threat, and directed the Air Force that removed the threat.
IDF: Two militants eliminated after crossing yellow line in northern Gaza
