Zelenskyy reports progress in peace plan talks with US
Other countries
- 18 December, 2025
- 18:22
Ukraine has made progress in negotiations with the United States on a peace plan with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking to journalists in Brussels, according to Report citing Ukrainian media.
The president noted that the frequency of meetings between Ukrainian and US delegations also reflects progress in the talks.
"That"s how I perceive it so far. Perhaps there is more optimism than realism, but these are the realities. We live by fighting for ourselves and believe we will succeed," Zelenskyy added.
He emphasized that Ukraine has not yet received a detailed response regarding the "US course of action for security guarantees in case of renewed Russian aggression."
