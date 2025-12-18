Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Zelenskyy reports progress in peace plan talks with US

    Other countries
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 18:22
    Zelenskyy reports progress in peace plan talks with US

    Ukraine has made progress in negotiations with the United States on a peace plan with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking to journalists in Brussels, according to Report citing Ukrainian media.

    The president noted that the frequency of meetings between Ukrainian and US delegations also reflects progress in the talks.

    "That"s how I perceive it so far. Perhaps there is more optimism than realism, but these are the realities. We live by fighting for ourselves and believe we will succeed," Zelenskyy added.

    He emphasized that Ukraine has not yet received a detailed response regarding the "US course of action for security guarantees in case of renewed Russian aggression."

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy United States Ukraine peace talks progress
    Zelenski: ABŞ ilə sülh planı üzrə danışıqlarda irəliləyiş var
    Зеленский заявил о прогрессе в переговорах с США по мирному плану с РФ

    Latest News

    18:59

    Pezeshkian: Iran has no plans to develop nuclear bomb

    Region
    18:38

    UK imposes sanctions on four Russian oil companies

    Other countries
    18:30

    US public and political figures to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:22

    Zelenskyy reports progress in peace plan talks with US

    Other countries
    18:12
    Photo

    UN Resident Coordinator holds meeting at ANAMA

    Domestic policy
    18:01
    Photo

    Uzbek delegation explores Shusha's cultural heritage

    Cultural policy
    18:00

    Azerbaijan introduces new museum fees for foreign visitors

    Tourism
    17:55

    Zelenskyy says Ukraine will cut drone production without EU funding

    Other countries
    17:48

    Ankara hosts talks on countering disinformation targeting Turkic world

    Media
    All News Feed