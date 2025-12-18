Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan resumes chicken imports from China

    Business
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 17:08
    Azerbaijan resumes chicken imports from China

    Azerbaijan imported 23,026 tons of chicken meat - fresh, chilled or frozen - worth $37.2 million in January–October this year.

    According to Report, citing the State Statistics Committee, this represents a 28% decline in volume and a 33% drop in value compared with the same period of 2024.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 10,560 tons of chicken from Ukraine, down 26%, valued at $16.9 million, a 25% decrease year on year. Imports from Russia fell 49% to 5,572 tons, worth $8.3 million, down 60%. Supplies from Georgia rose 25% to 2,581 tons, valued at $6.2 million, up 53%. Imports from Belarus totaled 3,528 tons, down 3%, valued at $3.9 million, a 27% decline, while shipments from Uzbekistan dropped 51% to 528 tons, worth $1.5 million, down 43%.

    After a nine-year hiatus, Azerbaijan also resumed imports from China, purchasing 54 tons of chicken worth $69,000.

    Azərbaycan Çindən toyuq ətinin tədarükünü bərpa edib
    Азербайджан возобновил импорт курятины из Китая

