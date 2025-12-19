Azerbaijan to offer state support for fisheries

Azerbaijan plans to provide state support to individuals seeking to establish fish production enterprises, including assistance with the purchase of necessary equipment and machinery, Jeyhun Aliyev, director of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center under the Ministry of Agriculture, said at a press conference on Azerbaijan's fisheries policy and measures planned for the sector in 2025, according to Report.

Aliyev noted that tax incentives would also be available, as direct agricultural production is currently exempt from taxation. In addition, certain product subsidies are being planned.

"If the proposed legislative act is adopted, the state will provide subsidies for fish products sold by aquaculture facilities," he said.

Aliyev emphasized that the main goal is to enhance the competitiveness of locally produced fish against imported products. He added that, as fisheries are a business activity, relevant state institutions may also support the sector by facilitating access to loans and other financial instruments.