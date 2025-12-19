Azerbaijan identifies strategic areas for fisheries

The Center for Fisheries and Aquaculture under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture has identified two main strategic areas of activity, the center's director, Jeyhun Aliyev, said at a press conference dedicated to Azerbaijan's fisheries policy and measures taken in the fisheries sector in 2025, Report informs.

"The first main area is ensuring more sustainable, controlled, and scientifically based fisheries in the country. The second is the development of the aquaculture sector in the country, the application of modern technologies, increasing production potential, and stimulating the activities of aquaculture farms," ​​he noted.

The center's director added that a scientific expedition was conducted from October 13 to 23 to study fish resources and accurately assess them: "The results of these assessments played a key role in the analysis of actual indicators for the current year."