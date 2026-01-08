Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss prospects for energy cooperation

    Energy
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 19:58
    Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss prospects for energy cooperation

    The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan Saleh Ali al-Kharabsheh discussed with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan Shahin Abdullayev the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, Report informs.

    "A meeting took place between the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Jordan Shahin Abdullayev and the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan Saleh Ali al-Kharabsheh. During the meeting, Azerbaijani-Jordanian relations were discussed, as well as prospects for further cooperation in the energy sector," the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Amman wrote on X.

    Azərbaycan və İordaniya enerji əməkdaşlığının perspektivlərini müzakirə ediblər
    Азербайджан и Иордания обсудили перспективы энергетического сотрудничества

