Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss prospects for energy cooperation

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan Saleh Ali al-Kharabsheh discussed with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan Shahin Abdullayev the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, Report informs.

"A meeting took place between the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Jordan Shahin Abdullayev and the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan Saleh Ali al-Kharabsheh. During the meeting, Azerbaijani-Jordanian relations were discussed, as well as prospects for further cooperation in the energy sector," the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Amman wrote on X.