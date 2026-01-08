Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss prospects for energy cooperation
Energy
- 08 January, 2026
- 19:58
The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan Saleh Ali al-Kharabsheh discussed with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan Shahin Abdullayev the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, Report informs.
"A meeting took place between the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Jordan Shahin Abdullayev and the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan Saleh Ali al-Kharabsheh. During the meeting, Azerbaijani-Jordanian relations were discussed, as well as prospects for further cooperation in the energy sector," the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Amman wrote on X.
Latest News
20:57
Turkic states ready to deepen economic integrationBusiness
20:23
Armenia, Iran explore opportunities to strengthen strategic tiesRegion
19:58
Photo
Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss prospects for energy cooperationEnergy
19:42
Kazakhstan, US mull prospects for expanding strategic partnershipOther countries
19:28
Podesta: EU countries are in constant contact on Greenland issueOther countries
19:11
Utair flight from Dubai to Moscow returns safely after technical issueOther countries
18:40
Photo
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in artificial intelligenceICT
18:22
Three dead after residential building collapses in GermanyOther countries
18:12