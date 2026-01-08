Podesta: EU countries are in constant contact on Greenland issue

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Washington was and remains a strategic partner of the EU, cooperation between the parties continues in "areas of mutual interest," the Deputy Head of the EU Press Service, Arianna Podesta, said responding to numerous questions from journalists about the situation around Greenland and relations with the United States, Report informs.

    "We are in constant contact with member states. This is an important issue for the entire union," Podesta added.

    She said that in March 2024, the European Union opened a permanent mission in Nuuk, the capital of the Arctic island. According to her, this enabled direct dialogue with local authorities and society, and also confirmed the EU's serious intentions for cooperation with Greenland. "We have always invested in these relations," she noted.

    Commenting on the current situation regarding the US's desire to gain control over Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark, Podesta referred to the statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who last autumn declared the need to revise the EU's Arctic strategy. "Europe must be more active and invest more in the Arctic. This is why we are revising our Arctic policy to respond to new geopolitical threats," she quoted the EC President.

