Turkic states ready to deepen economic integration

The countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) confirmed their readiness for further deepening of economic integration, Report informs with reference to the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Meetings of the Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, Aida Balayeva, with representatives of business communities from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as heads of the Turkic Investment Fund and the Union of Municipalities of the Turkic World, were held in Astana as part of the 3rd General Assembly of the Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

During the meetings, current issues of economic cooperation development between the states of the Turkic world, expansion of trade, as well as strengthening interaction between business circles of the participating countries were discussed.

It was noted in the press statement that chambers of commerce and industry play a key role in building direct dialogue between business circles and transforming interstate agreements into specific economic projects. Special emphasis was placed on the need to intensify work within the framework of the Turkic Investment Fund, which is considered one of the key tools for developing partnership in the countries of the association. Particular attention was paid to the development of tourism and the tourism industry in Turkic-speaking countries, as well as transport and logistics routes, industrial cooperation, digitalization, and the implementation of innovative solutions, including artificial intelligence.

"Following the meetings, the parties confirmed their readiness for further deepening of economic integration within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States and the development of practical cooperation with partner countries," the press service added.