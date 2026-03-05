Mikayil Jabbarov: Tax system reforms among main directions of state policy

Tax system reforms in Azerbaijan are being continued as an important component of economic policy, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov stated at the forum titled "A Look into the Future of the Tax System: New Governance Model and Data-Driven Decisions" in Baku, Report informs.

Jabbarov noted that the changes implemented in recent years have been aimed at increasing the efficiency of the tax system, expanding transparency, and strengthening trust between taxpayers and the state: "Tax system reforms are consistent in nature, and this process has entered a more intensive phase since the end of 2017. As a result of the measures taken, tax administration has been improved, and significant steps have been taken to enhance the business environment and legalize economic activity. One of the key elements of these reforms was the wage reform applied in the non-oil private sector from January 1, 2019."

The minister added that this project contributed significantly to the transparency of labor relations and the reduction of informal employment, and its implementation was completed at the beginning of this year.

He further emphasized that one of the main goals of the reforms is to increase taxpayers' confidence in the state and encourage positive changes in their activities.