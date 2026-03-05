Sharifov: Azerbaijan among countries with stable fiscal policy

Azerbaijan is one of the few countries that has managed to maintain a balance in its fiscal policy, Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said at the forum "Looking Ahead at the Tax System: A New Management Model and Data-Driven Solutions."

According to Report, he noted that recent trends in the global economy further demonstrate that macroeconomic stability is the result of consistent policy, prudent fiscal management, and institutional decisions:

"While many countries are facing rising budget deficits, debt pressures, and inflationary risks, Azerbaijan is among the few countries that has succeeded in maintaining balance in its fiscal policy," Sharifov said.