Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Sharifov: Azerbaijan among countries with stable fiscal policy

    Finance
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 11:14
    Sharifov: Azerbaijan among countries with stable fiscal policy

    Azerbaijan is one of the few countries that has managed to maintain a balance in its fiscal policy, Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said at the forum "Looking Ahead at the Tax System: A New Management Model and Data-Driven Solutions."

    According to Report, he noted that recent trends in the global economy further demonstrate that macroeconomic stability is the result of consistent policy, prudent fiscal management, and institutional decisions:

    "While many countries are facing rising budget deficits, debt pressures, and inflationary risks, Azerbaijan is among the few countries that has succeeded in maintaining balance in its fiscal policy," Sharifov said.

    Finance Minister Samir Sharifov
    Baş nazirin müavini: "Azərbaycan fiskal siyasətdə balansı qorumağı bacaran nadir ölkələrdəndir"
    Шарифов: Азербайджан входит в число стран с устойчивой фискальной политикой

    Latest News

    12:25

    Jabbarov: Azerbaijan maintains favorable business environment amid complex geopolitical situation

    Finance
    12:15

    Iran carries out drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan airport

    Incident
    12:11

    Germany evacuates 250 citizens from Middle East

    Other countries
    12:04

    Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry prepares document on strengthening export-oriented economy

    Finance
    12:03

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Non-oil sector becomes main driver of economic growth

    Finance
    11:50

    Sharifov: Azerbaijan prepares reforms to improve business climate

    Business
    11:47

    Sharifov: Azerbaijani government's goal is not to give up control, but to transform it

    Finance
    11:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss increasing number of flights

    Infrastructure
    11:38

    IRGC: Iran strikes US tanker in northern Persian Gulf

    Region
    All News Feed