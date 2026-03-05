Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss increasing number of flights

    Infrastructure
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 11:39
    Azerbaijan, UK discuss increasing number of flights

    Azerbaijan and the UK have discussed further strengthening their existing strategic partnership and exploring cooperation opportunities in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital technologies, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.

    The discussions took place during Nabiyev's meeting with Chris Bryant, UK Minister of State for Trade Policy.

    "We invited British investors to participate in establishing AI-based data centers in Azerbaijan. At the same time, we exchanged views on investment, engineering, and financial support opportunities from the UK for major infrastructure projects in metro, railway, maritime and air transport, as well as telecommunications," the minister noted.

    Nabiyev also met with Kier Mather, British MP and Minister for Aviation, Maritime, and Decarbonization.

    The sides exchanged views on digital transport systems, the AI-based Digital Transport Twin, and expanding air connectivity with the UK, including increasing the number of flights.

    Nabiyev stated that during the meeting, he provided information on Azerbaijan's transit potential, modernization of urban transport infrastructure, the Baku Metro, and railway projects.

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss increasing number of flights
    Azerbaijan, UK discuss increasing number of flights

    Rashad Nabiyev Azerbaijan-UK strategic partnership
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Böyük Britaniya ilə uçuşların sayının artırılmasını müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Набиев пригласил британских инвесторов к созданию дата-центров по ИИ в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    12:25

    Jabbarov: Azerbaijan maintains favorable business environment amid complex geopolitical situation

    Finance
    12:15

    Iran carries out drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan airport

    Incident
    12:11

    Germany evacuates 250 citizens from Middle East

    Other countries
    12:04

    Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry prepares document on strengthening export-oriented economy

    Finance
    12:03

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Non-oil sector becomes main driver of economic growth

    Finance
    11:50

    Sharifov: Azerbaijan prepares reforms to improve business climate

    Business
    11:47

    Sharifov: Azerbaijani government's goal is not to give up control, but to transform it

    Finance
    11:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss increasing number of flights

    Infrastructure
    11:38

    IRGC: Iran strikes US tanker in northern Persian Gulf

    Region
    All News Feed