Azerbaijan, UK discuss increasing number of flights

Azerbaijan and the UK have discussed further strengthening their existing strategic partnership and exploring cooperation opportunities in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital technologies, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.

The discussions took place during Nabiyev's meeting with Chris Bryant, UK Minister of State for Trade Policy.

"We invited British investors to participate in establishing AI-based data centers in Azerbaijan. At the same time, we exchanged views on investment, engineering, and financial support opportunities from the UK for major infrastructure projects in metro, railway, maritime and air transport, as well as telecommunications," the minister noted.

Nabiyev also met with Kier Mather, British MP and Minister for Aviation, Maritime, and Decarbonization.

The sides exchanged views on digital transport systems, the AI-based Digital Transport Twin, and expanding air connectivity with the UK, including increasing the number of flights.

Nabiyev stated that during the meeting, he provided information on Azerbaijan's transit potential, modernization of urban transport infrastructure, the Baku Metro, and railway projects.