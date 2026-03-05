Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Sharifov: Azerbaijan building adaptive economic governance model

    Finance
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 11:16
    Sharifov: Azerbaijan building adaptive economic governance model

    Amid current global developments, economic decision-making has become more complex and multidimensional compared to previous periods, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov stated, Report informs.

    Speaking at the forum titled "A Look into the Future of the Tax System: New Governance Model and Data-Driven Decisions," held in Baku, Sharifov noted that growing uncertainties in the global economy, geopolitical risks, volatility in energy markets, and fluctuations in financial flows present new challenges for states.

    "In such circumstances, the main issue is not to provide short-term reactions, but to build a sustainable and adaptive economic governance model. Azerbaijan prioritizes precisely this approach," he said.

    The deputy prime minister emphasized that the tax system, as one of the main pillars of the state's economic governance mechanisms, plays a crucial role in maintaining macroeconomic stability, ensuring fiscal sustainability, and regulating economic processes in a balanced way: "From this perspective, it is particularly important to view the future of the tax system at the macro level and evaluate it as part of the overall economic strategy."

    Samir Sharifov
    Samir Şərifov: "Azərbaycan adaptiv iqtisadi idarəetmə modelini qurur"
    Самир Шарифов: Азербайджан формирует адаптивную модель экономического управления

    Latest News

    12:25

    Jabbarov: Azerbaijan maintains favorable business environment amid complex geopolitical situation

    Finance
    12:15

    Iran carries out drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan airport

    Incident
    12:11

    Germany evacuates 250 citizens from Middle East

    Other countries
    12:04

    Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry prepares document on strengthening export-oriented economy

    Finance
    12:03

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Non-oil sector becomes main driver of economic growth

    Finance
    11:50

    Sharifov: Azerbaijan prepares reforms to improve business climate

    Business
    11:47

    Sharifov: Azerbaijani government's goal is not to give up control, but to transform it

    Finance
    11:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss increasing number of flights

    Infrastructure
    11:38

    IRGC: Iran strikes US tanker in northern Persian Gulf

    Region
    All News Feed