Sharifov: Azerbaijan building adaptive economic governance model

Amid current global developments, economic decision-making has become more complex and multidimensional compared to previous periods, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov stated, Report informs.

Speaking at the forum titled "A Look into the Future of the Tax System: New Governance Model and Data-Driven Decisions," held in Baku, Sharifov noted that growing uncertainties in the global economy, geopolitical risks, volatility in energy markets, and fluctuations in financial flows present new challenges for states.

"In such circumstances, the main issue is not to provide short-term reactions, but to build a sustainable and adaptive economic governance model. Azerbaijan prioritizes precisely this approach," he said.

The deputy prime minister emphasized that the tax system, as one of the main pillars of the state's economic governance mechanisms, plays a crucial role in maintaining macroeconomic stability, ensuring fiscal sustainability, and regulating economic processes in a balanced way: "From this perspective, it is particularly important to view the future of the tax system at the macro level and evaluate it as part of the overall economic strategy."