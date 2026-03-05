The Azerbaijani government does not aim to completely eliminate oversight functions in the economic sector, Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said during his speech at the forum "Looking into the Future of the Tax System: A New Management Model and Data-Driven Decisions," Report informs.

He added that the main goal is to transform oversight into a more flexible and effective format.

"Economic development is possible not only through administrative regulation, but also through a system of relationships based on trust. Predictable policies, clear rules of the game, and a stable approach are key indicators of a favorable business environment. The government's goal is not to completely eliminate or minimize oversight functions, but to transform them into a more rational, effective format consistent with modern economic processes," the deputy prime minister said.

According to him, the reduction in the shadow economy should also be seen as the result of a systemic and institutional approach.

Sharifov noted that at the current stage, correctly setting priorities, increasing spending efficiency, and strengthening non-oil revenue sources are particularly important in budgetary and fiscal policy.

In his opinion, tax policy should be viewed not simply as a tool for maximizing fiscal revenues, but as an important mechanism for shaping economic behavior, influencing investment decisions, and ensuring social balance.

"Taxes and mandatory social contributions should not suppress economic activity; on the contrary, they are intended to stimulate it," he emphasized.