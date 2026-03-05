Expanding the non-oil and gas sector and creating a favorable investment climate remain central to Azerbaijan's economic policy, Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said at a forum dedicated to the country"s tax system.

According to Report, he said that the country's medium- and long-term economic policy focuses on expanding the non-oil and gas sector, fostering a favorable investment environment, developing competitive production and services based on digital solutions, and establishing a sustainable employment model.

Sharifov noted that this approach is fully aligned with strategic documents, including the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" program and existing socio-economic development strategies.

"To turn these strategic goals into tangible economic results, effective management, consistent implementation, and coordination between government bodies are key. Without a unified approach, flexibility, and institutional synchronization, sustainable and inclusive development cannot be ensured," he emphasized.