    Armenia sees change in public sentiment as key to peace with Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 11:30
    Armenia sees change in public sentiment as key to peace with Azerbaijan

    Amid the progress achieved in normalizing relations between Yerevan and Baku, changing public sentiment remains a key task for the governments of both countries, Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Armenia, said in an interview with Armenpress, Report informs.

    According to Harutyunyan, the long-standing conflict between the two South Caucasus countries remains extremely sensitive for both Armenian and Azerbaijani societies.

    However, he emphasized that significant progress has already been made in bilateral relations, noting in particular the successful outcome of the Washington summit on August 8, 2025.

    According to him, economic routes are gradually being unblocked, infrastructure is being developed, and logistics chains are being simplified.

    "Goods from various countries are already arriving in Armenia via shorter routes through Azerbaijan. I am also confident that supplies in the opposite direction will soon be established. Reciprocal visits between civil society representatives are taking place, and the countries' leaderships are actively communicating. This demonstrates that we have come a long way and the settlement is advancing very quickly. This is very important and, in a sense, exceptional, as conflicts with a history of around 40 years are usually resolved much more slowly, which is not the case here," Harutyunyan stated.

