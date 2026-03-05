IRGC: Iran strikes US tanker in northern Persian Gulf
- 05 March, 2026
- 11:38
Iranian forces struck a US tanker in the northern part of the Persian Gulf on Thursday morning, Iran's state broadcaster said, citing a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to Report.
"A missile hit a US tanker in the northern Persian Gulf. The tanker was struck this morning by IRGC marines and is currently on fire. Previously, we stated that, in accordance with international laws and regulations, rules for passage through the Strait of Hormuz during wartime will be under the control of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement said.
