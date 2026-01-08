Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Utair flight from Dubai to Moscow returns safely after technical issue

    Other countries
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 19:11
    Utair flight from Dubai to Moscow returns safely after technical issue

    A Utair passenger aircraft operating a flight from Dubai to Moscow returned to its departure airport on Wednesday after the crew reported a technical issue, the airline said.

    According to Russian media cited by Report, the aircraft initially transmitted a distress signal while en route. Data from the Flightradar service showed that the plane had been circling in the airspace over and around Dubai for approximately 1.5 hours.

    Later, Utair clarified that the crew had decided to return to the departure airport for technical reasons, acting in accordance with standard procedures and solely in the interest of flight safety. The airline emphasized that there was no threat to the safety of the flight.

    Utair also noted that burning off fuel to reach the permitted landing weight is a regulated and routine procedure used when an emergency landing is not required. The landing was expected to take place under normal conditions and under the supervision of airport ground services.

    The aircraft landed safely at 18:37 (GMT+4), the airline confirmed in a statement published on its Telegram channel. All passengers and crew members were reported to be safe and unharmed.

    Dubai aircraft
    Dubaydan Moskvaya uçan "Utair" təyyarəsi uğurla eniş edib - YENİLƏNİB-2
    Летевший из Дубая в Москву самолет Utair успешно приземлился - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

    Latest News

    19:42

    Kazakhstan, US mull prospects for expanding strategic partnership

    Other countries
    19:28

    Podesta: EU countries are in constant contact on Greenland issue

    Other countries
    19:11

    Utair flight from Dubai to Moscow returns safely after technical issue

    Other countries
    18:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in artificial intelligence

    ICT
    18:22

    Three dead after residential building collapses in Germany

    Other countries
    18:12

    Azerbaijan sees over twofold surge in chestnut imports from China

    Business
    17:54

    Antoine Semenyo's Man City total transfer fee, contract clauses revealed

    Football
    17:41

    EBRD allocates €75 million loan to Ukraine for hydropower plant recovery

    Region
    17:09

    Azerbaijan to carry out first resettlement to Aghdara's four villages

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed