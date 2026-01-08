Armenia, Iran explore opportunities to strengthen strategic ties

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Majid Takht Ravanchi, who is visiting Yerevan for bilateral political consultations, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The ministry noted that the meeting discussed issues of developing bilateral relations between Armenia and Iran. The parties also discussed the ongoing work to elevate relations to the level of strategic partnership.

"We certainly attach great importance to relations with our neighbor and friend Iran. In essence, these are relations of strategic significance for us. And it is no coincidence that President (of Iran Masoud) Pezeshkian and Prime Minister (of Armenia Nikol) Pashinyan agreed this year to officially raise our relations to the level of strategic partnership," Mirzoyan said.

The parties also exchanged views on issues of unblocking regional infrastructure. Mirzoyan and Ravanchi also reviewed programs being developed in this direction and opportunities emerging in this context.