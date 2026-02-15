Assailants kill at least 30 in northwest Nigeria villages

Armed assailants on motorbikes killed at least 30 people and burned houses and shops during raids on three villages in northwest Nigeria's Niger State early on Saturday, residents who escaped the violence told Reuters, Report informs.

The attacks on villages in the Borgu Local Government Area, near the border with Benin Republic, are part of a surge in attacks blamed on "bandits," who have carried out deadly assaults, abductions for ransom, and displaced communities across northern Nigeria.

Insecurity is a pressing concern in Nigeria and the government is under mounting pressure to restore stability.

Wasiu Abiodun, Niger State police spokesperson, confirmed the attack in one of the villages.

"Suspected bandits invaded Tunga-Makeri village … six persons lost their lives, some houses were also set ablaze, and a yet-to-be ascertained number of persons were abducted," Abiodun said.

He added that the assailants had moved on to Konkoso village, while details of other attacks remained unclear.