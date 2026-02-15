Trump, Netanyahu agree to increase pressure on Iranian oil

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed during their meeting at the White House on Wednesday that the US will increase the economic pressure on Iran, mostly when it comes to oil sales to China, according to two US officials briefed on the issue, Report informs via Axios.

More than 80% of Iranian oil exports go to China. If China reduces its purchases of oil from Iran, the economic pressure on Iran would increase significantly.

This could change Iran's calculus and push it to make more concessions regarding its nuclear program.

US officials say the maximum pressure campaign will take place alongside the nuclear talks with Iran and the ongoing military build-up in the Middle East for possible strikes if diplomacy fails.

"We agreed that we will go full force with maximum pressure against Iran, for example, regarding Iranian oil sales to China," a senior US official said.