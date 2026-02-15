Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Stabbing in Japan leaves 17 year-old boy dead and three others injured

    • 15 February, 2026
    • 10:58
    A 17-year-old boy was killed, and two other boys were injured after they were stabbed in the busy Dotombori shopping area of Japan's Osaka late Saturday, police said, Report informs via Kyodo News.

    A man in his 20s was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder after fleeing the scene on foot, according to an investigative source. Police said they were informed that he knew the three victims and they had a dispute shortly before the attack.

    The deceased victim, identified as Ryunosuke Kamada, from Tawaramoto, Nara Prefecture, suffered multiple stab wounds, including to the chest, while the two other 17-year-old boys sustained injuries to the upper body, the Osaka police said.

    The police received an emergency call around 11:55 p.m. reporting that people had been stabbed on the first floor of a building located in an area with many eateries.

