FM: China ready to work with Canada for healthy, stable development of ties

    • 15 February, 2026
    • 10:43
    China stands ready to work with Canada to promote the healthy, stable and sustainable development of bilateral relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

    Wang said that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent visit to China had yielded fruitful results, fully demonstrating that the new Canadian government is pursuing a new policy toward China, which serves the common interests of both countries and is a completely correct choice.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and Carney have reached a consensus on building a new strategic partnership between China and Canada, providing strategic guidance for better development of bilateral relations, Wang noted.

    China is willing to work with Canada to implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders, remove obstacles and resume exchanges and cooperation in various fields, so as to promote the sound, stable and sustainable development of bilateral ties, said Wang.

    For her part, Anand said that Carney's visit to China was very successful and has opened a new era in Canada-China relations.

    She thanked the Chinese side for granting visa-free treatment to Canadian citizens, and expressed the hope that the two sides will maintain close dialogue and cooperation, strengthen people-to-people exchanges, and promote the positive and steady development of bilateral relations.

