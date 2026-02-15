Swiss say Oman to host US-Iran talks In Geneva next week
- 15 February, 2026
- 09:17
Switzerland said Saturday that Oman would host talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva next week, with Washington pushing Tehran to make a deal to limit its nuclear programme, Report informs via AFP.
"Switzerland stands ready at all times to offer its good offices to facilitate dialogue between the United States and Iran," a Swiss foreign ministry spokesman told AFP.
On February 6, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks in Oman with US envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's influential son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The talks were indirect, with the Omanis acting as mediators.
