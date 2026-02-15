Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Swiss say Oman to host US-Iran talks In Geneva next week

    15 February, 2026
    • 09:17
    Switzerland said Saturday that Oman would host talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva next week, with Washington pushing Tehran to make a deal to limit its nuclear programme, Report informs via AFP.

    "Switzerland stands ready at all times to offer its good offices to facilitate dialogue between the United States and Iran," a Swiss foreign ministry spokesman told AFP.

    On February 6, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks in Oman with US envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's influential son-in-law Jared Kushner.

    The talks were indirect, with the Omanis acting as mediators.

    İsveçrə XİN Cenevrədə keçiriləcək ABŞ-İran danışıqlarını təsdiqləyib
    Швейцария подтвердила переговоры США и Ирана в Женеве на следующей неделе

