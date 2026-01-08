Kazakhstan, US mull prospects for expanding strategic partnership
08 January, 2026
- 19:42
First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev and US Ambassador Julie Stufft discussed the current state and prospects for developing strategic partnership, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
"First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev received copies of credentials from the newly appointed US Ambassador Julie Stufft. The parties discussed the current state and prospects for expanding the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States," the ministry said.
Following the negotiations, the sides confirmed their readiness for constructive joint work and agreed to maintain regular political dialogue.
