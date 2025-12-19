Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis celebrated in Washington

    Foreign policy
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 12:33
    Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis celebrated in Washington

    A reception has been held in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Report informs.

    The event, along with the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US, was attended by diplomats from Turkic-speaking countries, the secretary general of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, and representatives of the Azerbaijani and other Turkic-speaking communities.

    The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played first.

    Then, the ambassador of Azerbaijan to the US, Khazar Ibrahim, noted that it was no coincidence that the event was being held in Washington with the participation of representatives of the Turkic world. He emphasized that Azerbaijan chairs the Organization of Turkic States this year and noted that President Ilham Aliyev emphasized in his speech that cooperation with the organization is a priority for Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

    The secretary general of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, in turn, noted that he was pleased to participate in the event dedicated to the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis. He emphasized that the World Turkic Language Family Day ​​was celebrated for the first time this year on December 15, noting its profound significance for Turkic culture.

    Finally, singer Tereza Elizarova performed national musical compositions from Azerbaijan and other Turkic-speaking countries. Guests were also treated to dishes of Azerbaijani national cuisine.

    United States Azerbaijan Khazar Ibrahim
    Photo
    Dünya Azərbaycanlılarının Həmrəyliyi günü Vaşinqtonda qeyd edilib
    Photo
    В Вашингтоне отметили День солидарности азербайджанцев мира

    Latest News

    13:21

    Industry 4.0 center to be created in 2026 on Baku Boulevard

    ICT
    13:08

    Outbound travel from Azerbaijan drops by nearly 3%

    Tourism
    12:55
    Photo

    Second day of Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation underway in Turkiye's Ankara

    Media
    12:54

    Azerbaijani Parliament approves Amnesty Act

    Milli Majlis
    12:51

    Ali Ahmadov: European Parliament attempts to provoke unrest and violent coups

    Milli Majlis
    12:45

    MP criticizes European Parliament resolution on Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    12:39

    Azerbaijan to expand fish restocking in Caspian Sea and inland waters

    AIC
    12:33
    Photo

    Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis celebrated in Washington

    Foreign policy
    12:25

    Suspect in deadly shooting at Brown, killing of MIT professor found dead

    Other countries
    All News Feed