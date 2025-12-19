Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis celebrated in Washington

A reception has been held in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Report informs.

The event, along with the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US, was attended by diplomats from Turkic-speaking countries, the secretary general of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, and representatives of the Azerbaijani and other Turkic-speaking communities.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played first.

Then, the ambassador of Azerbaijan to the US, Khazar Ibrahim, noted that it was no coincidence that the event was being held in Washington with the participation of representatives of the Turkic world. He emphasized that Azerbaijan chairs the Organization of Turkic States this year and noted that President Ilham Aliyev emphasized in his speech that cooperation with the organization is a priority for Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

The secretary general of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, in turn, noted that he was pleased to participate in the event dedicated to the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis. He emphasized that the World Turkic Language Family Day ​​was celebrated for the first time this year on December 15, noting its profound significance for Turkic culture.

Finally, singer Tereza Elizarova performed national musical compositions from Azerbaijan and other Turkic-speaking countries. Guests were also treated to dishes of Azerbaijani national cuisine.