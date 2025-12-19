Ministry official: Imported products dominate the fishery market

At present, imported products dominate Azerbaijan's fish market, Jeyhun Aliyev, Director of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center under the Ministry of Agriculture, told journalists, Report informs.

"It would not be correct to say that demand for fish can be met entirely through local production. In Azerbaijan, aquaculture products include trout, salmon, and carp. At the same time, our fishing traditions are linked to sturgeon species, which have significant aquaculture potential. Products such as sea shrimp or Atlantic salmon are also in demand, but they are not suited to Azerbaijan's climate or the salinity of its water basins, so their import is natural," he noted.

Aliyev added that in countries such as Iran and Türkiye, from which fishery products are imported, feed is cheaper: "Therefore, the cost of their aquaculture products is lower. That is why we have set the subsidization of aquaculture farms as a main target. The registration and certification of farms is a matter of personal responsibility."