Azerbaijan posts 2% decline in tourist arrivals

In January-November of 2025, 2.364 million foreigners and stateless persons from 189 countries visited Azerbaijan, representing a 2% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

Some 24.2% of visitors came from Russia, 17.6% from Türkiye, 8.1% from Iran, 6.4% from India, 4.3% from Georgia, 4.2% from Saudi Arabia, 4.1% from Kazakhstan, 3.5% from Pakistan, 2.6% from China, 2.5% from Israel, 2.4% from Uzbekistan, 1.6% from the UAE, 1.5% from Ukraine, 1.3% from Turkmenistan, 1.1% each from Belarus and the UK, 1% from Kuwait, while 12.5% came from other countries. Men accounted for 66.7% of arrivals, and women made 33.3%.

Compared to a year earlier, arrivals increased significantly from Israel (+2.3 times), Tajikistan (+1.7 times), Jordan (+49.6%), China (+43.1%), Uzbekistan (+ 38.6%), Kyrgyzstan (+34.9%), Japan (+26.4%), Kazakhstan (+20.3%), Pakistan (+12.5%), Italy (+11.4%), and Germany (+10.3%).

Over the past year, arrivals from EU countries rose by 4.7% to 111,000, while arrivals from Gulf countries fell by 2.8% to 380,800, and arrivals from CIS countries dropped by 7.8% to 804,500. Arrivals from other countries increased by 2.5% to 1.067 million.

Of all foreign visitors and stateless persons, 76% traveled by air, 22.7% by rail or road, and 1.3% by sea.