Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan posts 2% decline in tourist arrivals

    Tourism
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 13:41
    Azerbaijan posts 2% decline in tourist arrivals

    In January-November of 2025, 2.364 million foreigners and stateless persons from 189 countries visited Azerbaijan, representing a 2% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    Some 24.2% of visitors came from Russia, 17.6% from Türkiye, 8.1% from Iran, 6.4% from India, 4.3% from Georgia, 4.2% from Saudi Arabia, 4.1% from Kazakhstan, 3.5% from Pakistan, 2.6% from China, 2.5% from Israel, 2.4% from Uzbekistan, 1.6% from the UAE, 1.5% from Ukraine, 1.3% from Turkmenistan, 1.1% each from Belarus and the UK, 1% from Kuwait, while 12.5% came from other countries. Men accounted for 66.7% of arrivals, and women made 33.3%.

    Compared to a year earlier, arrivals increased significantly from Israel (+2.3 times), Tajikistan (+1.7 times), Jordan (+49.6%), China (+43.1%), Uzbekistan (+ 38.6%), Kyrgyzstan (+34.9%), Japan (+26.4%), Kazakhstan (+20.3%), Pakistan (+12.5%), Italy (+11.4%), and Germany (+10.3%).

    Over the past year, arrivals from EU countries rose by 4.7% to 111,000, while arrivals from Gulf countries fell by 2.8% to 380,800, and arrivals from CIS countries dropped by 7.8% to 804,500. Arrivals from other countries increased by 2.5% to 1.067 million.

    Of all foreign visitors and stateless persons, 76% traveled by air, 22.7% by rail or road, and 1.3% by sea.

    tourist arrivals Azerbaijan State Statistical Committee travel tourism
    Azərbaycana turist axını 2 % azalıb
    Турпоток в Азербайджан сократился на 2%

    Latest News

    14:57

    Azerbaijan parliament to hold next plenary session on December 23

    Milli Majlis
    14:55
    Photo

    Mikayil Jabbarov, Vladanka Andreeva mull key priorities on cooperation agenda

    ICT
    14:50

    Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates President of Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:42

    Azerbaijani parliament approves bill banning e-cigarettes in first reading

    Milli Majlis
    14:33

    First Azerbaijan petroleum products to Armenia hailed as peace milestone

    Region
    14:30

    Child mortality in Azerbaijan down 30% in 2025

    Health
    14:23

    Roads in Hokmali and Gobu settlements to undergo major repairs – ORDER

    Domestic policy
    14:06

    Mishustin and Matvienko send congratulatory letters to Azerbaijani leader

    Foreign policy
    14:00

    Train carrying Azerbaijani gasoline crossing Armenian-Georgian border

    Region
    All News Feed