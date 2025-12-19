Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan, Italy ink memorandum in agriculture

    • 19 December, 2025
    • 13:45
    Azerbaijan, Italy ink memorandum in agriculture

    The Agricultural Research Agency of Azerbaijan and the Italian Council for Agricultural Research and Economics (CREA) have signed a memorandum of understanding, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

    The document was signed online by the agency's Director Rashad Huseynov and CREA President Andrea Rocchi.

    The memorandum stipulates that over the next three years, the parties will develop joint work plans, exchange data and research materials, exchange scientific personnel, hold joint meetings and conferences, implement joint research projects, and collaborate on training and scholarship programs.

    Azerbaijan agriculture Italy
