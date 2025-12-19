Uzbekistan proposes creating joint fact-checking center for Turkic countries

Uzbekistan is proposing the creation of a joint fact-checking center for Turkic states as part of the fight against disinformation, Hamza Jumayev, Uzbekistan's state advisor on language, spirituality, and education, said at the Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation in Türkiye's Ankara, Report informs.

According to him, to effectively counter disinformation, it is necessary to create a common media platform for the Turkic world.

"We can create media schools and journalism academies for the Turkic world, but joint fact-checking centers should also be established. We can also include media representatives from fraternal countries in our press councils to jointly and more confidently demonstrate a common position against external influences," he noted.