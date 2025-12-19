Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Uzbekistan proposes creating joint fact-checking center for Turkic countries

    Media
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 13:59
    Uzbekistan proposes creating joint fact-checking center for Turkic countries

    Uzbekistan is proposing the creation of a joint fact-checking center for Turkic states as part of the fight against disinformation, Hamza Jumayev, Uzbekistan's state advisor on language, spirituality, and education, said at the Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation in Türkiye's Ankara, Report informs.

    According to him, to effectively counter disinformation, it is necessary to create a common media platform for the Turkic world.

    "We can create media schools and journalism academies for the Turkic world, but joint fact-checking centers should also be established. We can also include media representatives from fraternal countries in our press councils to jointly and more confidently demonstrate a common position against external influences," he noted.

    Uzbekistan Turkic countries fact-checking
    Özbəkistan nümayəndəsi: Türk dövlətlərinin birgə faktların yoxlanılması mərkəzləri yaradılmalıdır
    Узбекистан предлагает создать совместный центр фактчекинга тюркских стран

    Latest News

    14:57

    Azerbaijan parliament to hold next plenary session on December 23

    Milli Majlis
    14:55
    Photo

    Mikayil Jabbarov, Vladanka Andreeva mull key priorities on cooperation agenda

    ICT
    14:50

    Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates President of Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:42

    Azerbaijani parliament approves bill banning e-cigarettes in first reading

    Milli Majlis
    14:33

    First Azerbaijan petroleum products to Armenia hailed as peace milestone

    Region
    14:30

    Child mortality in Azerbaijan down 30% in 2025

    Health
    14:23

    Roads in Hokmali and Gobu settlements to undergo major repairs – ORDER

    Domestic policy
    14:06

    Mishustin and Matvienko send congratulatory letters to Azerbaijani leader

    Foreign policy
    14:00

    Train carrying Azerbaijani gasoline crossing Armenian-Georgian border

    Region
    All News Feed