Train carrying Azerbaijani gasoline crossing Armenian-Georgian border
Region
- 19 December, 2025
- 14:00
A train carrying petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia is crossing the Armenian-Georgian border, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan wrote on his social media page, Report informs.
"At this moment, 22 tank cars carrying approximately 1,300 tons of Azerbaijani-origin AI-95 gasoline, delivered via the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Armenia railway, are crossing the Armenian-Georgian border (Ayrum station). This is perhaps not only the first trade and economic transaction between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the establishment of peace (between the two countries – editor's note), but also since independence," Papoyan wrote.
