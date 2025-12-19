Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Health
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 14:30
    Child mortality in Azerbaijan down 30% in 2025

    Azerbaijan's medical institutions under the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) recorded 22 maternal deaths in 2025, Vugar Gurbanov, TABIB Executive Director, stated in a briefing on the institution's annual results and future plans, Report informs.

    According to him, 101 critical cases did not result in death thanks to the efforts of medical staff:

    "Analysis shows that of the 22 maternal deaths, 15 were directly related to pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period, while 7 were due to extragenital causes. Among obstetric causes, hemorrhage, embolism, complications of preeclampsia and eclampsia, and sepsis were predominant. Extragenital causes included anesthetic errors, cardiac arrest, cerebral hemorrhage, drug poisoning, and virus-induced vasculitis."

    Gurbanov added that child mortality decreased by 30% compared to the same period last year, totaling 751 cases this year:

    "The main causes of child deaths were respiratory and cardiovascular disorders typical of the perinatal period, complications related to pregnancy duration and fetal growth, while in older age groups, influenza and pneumonia, intestinal infections, respiratory diseases, trauma, thermal and chemical burns, as well as virus-related complications were recorded."

    Azerbaijan TABIB child mortality Vugar Gurbanov
    Bu il Azərbaycanda uşaq ölümlərinin sayı 30 % azalıb
    В TƏBİB сообщили о снижении детской смертности в Азербайджане на 30%

